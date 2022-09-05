Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

F has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

