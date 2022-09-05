ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.00 million-$52.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.99 million. ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.49–$0.44 EPS.

ForgeRock Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE FORG opened at $17.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FORG. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ForgeRock by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 38,368 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $899,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 22,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the second quarter worth $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

