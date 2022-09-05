Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.

FMTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Forma Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Forma Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Forma Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.17.

Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $25.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $956.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

