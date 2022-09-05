Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.
FMTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Forma Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Forma Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Forma Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.17.
Forma Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %
Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $25.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $956.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.24.
About Forma Therapeutics
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
