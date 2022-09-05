Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $53.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Forma Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Forma Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Forma Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.17.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Forma Therapeutics Price Performance

FMTX opened at $19.98 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52.

Institutional Trading of Forma Therapeutics

About Forma Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,435,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,042,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,802,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after purchasing an additional 999,479 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,474,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 353,532 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.