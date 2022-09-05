Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.34.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 651.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,347,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,255 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 644.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 388.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

