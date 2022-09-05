Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FBIO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

FBIO opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.10. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

About Fortress Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,653 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 569.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 745,405 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 11.5% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 82,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 640.2% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 760,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 658,187 shares in the last quarter. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

