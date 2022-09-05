Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FBIO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.
FBIO opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.10. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
