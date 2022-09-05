Fractal Hits 1-Day Volume of $14,521.00 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Fractal has a total market cap of $397,610.09 and $14,521.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00832451 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015582 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars.

