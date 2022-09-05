Frax Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Frax has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and $12.91 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00838584 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015663 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,491,128,187 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

