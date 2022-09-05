Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 15,795 SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 140.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 438,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 256,306 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth about $3,769,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 165.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 89,739 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 75.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 126,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 54,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 57.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 51,764 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Price Performance

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SKM opened at $21.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.