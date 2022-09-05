Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 9,344 KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,344 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,970,000 after buying an additional 178,761 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,463,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,926,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 761,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,136,000 after buying an additional 32,755 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 552,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,965,000 after buying an additional 26,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $35.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $55.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

