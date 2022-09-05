Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 197.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $46.08 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

