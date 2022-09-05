Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 310.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,290 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 605.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $1.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

