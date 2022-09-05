Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 204 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $200.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.