Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 619.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $520,989,000 after acquiring an additional 161,290 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company's stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $107.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

