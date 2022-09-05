Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $385,000 Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 110.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 429,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.6% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 43.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,993,000 after acquiring an additional 22,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $735,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,168 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,264. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $248.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

