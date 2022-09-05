Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $397,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price objective on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.69.

Shares of EXPE opened at $102.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.95 and a 200 day moving average of $141.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

