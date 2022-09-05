Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth $45,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $30,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 110.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

SE opened at $59.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

