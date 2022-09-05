Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $433,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock opened at $142.44 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.69.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

