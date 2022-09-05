Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,203,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after buying an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,006,000 after buying an additional 386,799 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 507,574 shares of company stock worth $14,881,587 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GS stock opened at $331.48 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

