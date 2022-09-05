Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,318 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 7.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 14.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bancolombia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $28.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.7403 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.73%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Stories

