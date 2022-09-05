Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $330.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.96.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.73.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,223,171.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,478. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

