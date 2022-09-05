Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at $164,470,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,470,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $463,999.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,999.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 116,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,368 and have sold 326,000 shares valued at $12,467,175. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

