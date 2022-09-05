Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 5,899 InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 285.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 45,712 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 103,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $54.25 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.04.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IHG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,980 ($60.17) to GBX 5,000 ($60.42) in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,535.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

