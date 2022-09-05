Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,869,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,835,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,910,000 after purchasing an additional 274,244 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $135.15 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

