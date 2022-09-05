Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 112.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 23.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 959,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after acquiring an additional 180,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Trading Down 0.7 %

Upwork stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,246.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $99,207.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,963.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,915 shares of company stock valued at $950,620. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Upwork from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.93.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.