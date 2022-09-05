Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 2,712 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

Ecopetrol Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.59. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.797 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.32%.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

