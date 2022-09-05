Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 726 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of VMware stock opened at $115.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.26 and a 200 day moving average of $115.42. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83.
VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.
In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
