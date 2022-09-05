Frenchie Network Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (FREN)

Frenchie Network (FREN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Frenchie Network has a total market capitalization of $117,152.00 and $8,835.00 worth of Frenchie Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frenchie Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Frenchie Network has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00833064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015508 BTC.

About Frenchie Network

Frenchie Network’s official Twitter account is @FrenchieToken.

Frenchie Network Coin Trading

