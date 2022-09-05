Friendz 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $57,654.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (FDZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Friendz coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $204,095.74 and approximately $57,654.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Friendz

Friendz is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 516,152,388 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Friendz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

