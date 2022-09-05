Friess Associates LLC Buys Shares of 1,009 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 214.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 68.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $79.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.05. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $77.89 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 83.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

