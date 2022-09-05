Friess Associates LLC Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Trading Up 4.3 %

CF Industries stock opened at $106.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.73.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

