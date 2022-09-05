Friess Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,573,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 356,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 66,817 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 2,006.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 34,693 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period.

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $394.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hillman Solutions Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

