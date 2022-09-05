Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on FRO. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
Frontline Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.19. Frontline has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Frontline by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Frontline by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
