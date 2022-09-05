FTX Token Market Cap Achieves $3.55 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $26.46 or 0.00133875 BTC on exchanges. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and approximately $224.37 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036748 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022262 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00075611 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 330,083,354 coins and its circulating supply is 134,214,017 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

