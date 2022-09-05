Function X (FX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.82 Million

Function X (FX) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Function X has a market cap of $110.54 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,850.77 or 1.00112120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00063872 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00024850 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.

Function X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

