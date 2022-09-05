Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Tops $0.0074 on Exchanges

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $19,559.02 and approximately $67.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 47.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00832451 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015582 BTC.
About Fundamenta
Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,921,066 coins and its circulating supply is 2,650,950 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken.
Fundamenta Coin Trading
