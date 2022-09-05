FUNToken (FUN) Price Hits $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $85.87 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,858.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00132776 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022157 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

