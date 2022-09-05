Fusion (FSN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $860,051.00

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $14.50 million and approximately $860,051.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,854.10 or 0.99859852 BTC.
- Manna (MANNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002670 BTC.
About Fusion
Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 72,552,403 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol.
Fusion Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.
