FUZE Token (FUZE) Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, FUZE Token has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. FUZE Token has a market cap of $9,436.06 and $25,633.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for $12.59 or 0.00063098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001713 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00829574 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015316 BTC.
FUZE Token Coin Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net.
FUZE Token Coin Trading
