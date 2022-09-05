FYDcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $594,142.22 (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $594,142.22 and approximately $4,582.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00245881 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000457 BTC.
- Axe (AXE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded 72.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About FYDcoin
FYDcoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 625,440,593 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com.
FYDcoin Coin Trading
