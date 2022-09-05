G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GIII. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $945.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.44. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 727,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 488,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $8,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.