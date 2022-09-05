Gala (GALA) Price Reaches $0.0516 on Exchanges

Gala (GALA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Gala has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gala coin can currently be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $359.89 million and approximately $103.30 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,955.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00037112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00134681 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022050 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.games.

Gala Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.