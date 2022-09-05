GAMB Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,617.00 (GMB)

GAMB (GMB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One GAMB coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. GAMB has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $2,617.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GAMB has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,742.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00036889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00134103 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022289 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject.

Buying and Selling GAMB

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.