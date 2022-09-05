Game.com (GTC) Tops One Day Volume of $34,778.00

Game.com (GTC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Game.com has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Game.com has a total market cap of $651,930.26 and approximately $34,778.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Game.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Game.com alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,867.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036140 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022148 BTC.

Game.com Coin Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert. Game.com’s official website is game.com.

Game.com Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.