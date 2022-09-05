GameCredits (GAME) Trading 1.8% Lower This Week

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $8,555.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00026036 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00303598 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001223 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000946 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000738 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002468 BTC.
About GameCredits
GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,787,394 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org.
Buying and Selling GameCredits
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
