GamerCoin (GHX) Price Reaches $0.0202 on Top Exchanges

GamerCoin (GHX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.18 million and approximately $205,329.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
GamerCoin Profile
GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,587,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.
