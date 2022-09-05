Gameswap Trading Down 10.7% This Week (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Gameswap has a total market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $19,780.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00002709 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00030513 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00042340 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00083064 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token.”

