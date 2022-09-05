GamyFi Platform Market Cap Reaches $45,198.03 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $45,198.03 and $39,301.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0548 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00834343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015609 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ.

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

