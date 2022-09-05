Gather Market Cap Achieves $988,091.64 (GTH)

Gather (GTH) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Gather has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gather has a total market capitalization of $988,091.64 and approximately $214,502.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gather coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,770.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00134072 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022256 BTC.

About Gather

GTH is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork. Gather’s official website is www.gather.network.

Gather Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

