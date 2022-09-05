Geeq Market Cap Hits $3.95 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Geeq coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000753 BTC on exchanges. Geeq has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $467,110.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Geeq has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geeq Profile

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,563,891 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news.

Buying and Selling Geeq

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

